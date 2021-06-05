Greinke (6-2) tossed a complete game Friday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts to earn the win over Toronto.

The only blemish on Greinke's line with a seventh-inning solo home run from Randal Grichuk. The right-hander has logged eight or more innings in three of his last four starts. He's pitched to a 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB across 82.2 innings overall. Greinke lines up for a tough matchup in Boston next week.