Greinke yielded two runs on 10 hits over seven innings Friday, striking out six batters in the win the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

Greinke finished the seventh inning and was in line for the loss before Yuli Gurriel knocked a game-tying blast in the bottom of the frame. The 37-year-old righty wasn't at his best Friday but forced three double plays to quickly silence the Angels' threats. Both runs he allowed came during the fifth inning on RBI hits by Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. Greinke will carry a 2.76 ERA into next Wednesday's home matchup with Seattle.