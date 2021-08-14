Greinke (11-3) earned the win over the Angels on Friday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven.

The veteran starter registered his first scoreless appearance since an eight-inning, four-hit effort against Seattle on April 17. Greinke allowed only two Angels hitters to reach base and retired the final 14 batters he faced. The right-hander picked up his 11th win in the process -- only Chris Bassitt of Oakland has more victories among American League hurlers. Greinke will carry a 3.51 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to take place at Kansas City next week.