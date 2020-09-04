Greinke (3-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across six innings. He fanned nine.

After being spotted a 4-0 lead in the first inning, Greinke was able to punch out nine on his way to a quality start. The veteran right-hander has yet to take a loss or allow more than three runs in any of his eight starts this season. With Gerrit Cole departing to the Yankees last offseason and Justin Verlander out with a forearm injury, Greinke has done a fantastic job of stepping up at the top of the Astros' rotation. He's slated to start one of the games of Monday's doubleheader against Oakland.