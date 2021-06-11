Greinke allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus Boston on Thursday.

After a complete game in his last start, Thursday's short outing from Greinke was a significant disappointment. He needed 64 pitches (38 strikes) to get through three innings, and Houston's bullpen wasn't able to limit the damage further in a back-and-forth game. The 37-year-old has a 3.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 85.2 innings this year. Greinke lines up for another tough matchup versus the White Sox next week if Houston goes with a six-man rotation when Lance McCullers (shoulder) returns.