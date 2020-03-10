Play

Greinke allowed one run on four hits while striking out two over four innings in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.

Greinke hasn't hit a road bump yet in his ramp up to the regular season. Monday's earned run was the first he's allowed in three spring starts. The right-hander has allowed two runs (one earned) on seven his while striking out seven without a walk in nine spring innings.

