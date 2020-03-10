Astros' Zack Greinke: Looks sharp
Greinke allowed one run on four hits while striking out two over four innings in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.
Greinke hasn't hit a road bump yet in his ramp up to the regular season. Monday's earned run was the first he's allowed in three spring starts. The right-hander has allowed two runs (one earned) on seven his while striking out seven without a walk in nine spring innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...