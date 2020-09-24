site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-zack-greinke-loses-third-straight-decision | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Zack Greinke: Loses third straight decision
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Greinke (3-3) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings.
This was Greinke's shortest start since July 26 and continued a second half slide. He's lost his last three decisions and has a 5.73 ERA over his last seven starts.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read