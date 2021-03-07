Greinke allowed one run on two hits while striking out one and did not walk a batter in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Greinke made his spring debut Saturday and shrugged off the middling results, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "As long as I'm ready when the season comes, that's really all that matters," the right-hander said. "I could have thrown all balls today and it still wouldn't matter. I just have to get better by the next month, that's the goal." He threw 20 pitches and experimented with elevating his fastball. Greinke thought his fastball command was pedestrian but reported no other issues.