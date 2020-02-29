Greinke allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out three over two innings in Friday's spring game against the Marlins.

Greinke, who showed up to training camp just six days ago, made his spring debut and appeared to be right one schedule. He told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he was focused on location more than anything during his 28-pitch outing (22 strikes). This is Greinke's first spring camp with the Astros and first in Florida.