Astros' Zack Greinke: Makes spring debut
Greinke allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out three over two innings in Friday's spring game against the Marlins.
Greinke, who showed up to training camp just six days ago, made his spring debut and appeared to be right one schedule. He told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he was focused on location more than anything during his 28-pitch outing (22 strikes). This is Greinke's first spring camp with the Astros and first in Florida.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.