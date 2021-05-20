Greinke (4-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight across eight innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Athletics.

Greinke was extremely efficient, as he needed only 89 pitches to get through eight innings of work. He surrendered only just extra-base hit, a double off the bat of Sean Murphy which drove in the lone run of the game for the Athletics. After three consecutive four-inning outings, Greinke has combined to work 15 frames across his last two starts. This effort lowered his ERA to 3.77 and, he has maintained a 48:11 K:BB across 59.2 innings. He currently lines up to take the mound again Wednesday against the Dodgers.