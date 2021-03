Manager Dusty Baker announced Monday that Greinke will start Opening Day against the A's, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Justin Verlander (elbow) out for the season, this announcement was merely a formality, as Greinke will be the Astros' ace in 2021. It was also announced Monday that Greinke will be away from the team for the next few days for "personal reasons," but according to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest, that should not affect his throwing program.