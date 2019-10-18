Astros' Zack Greinke: No-decision in Game 4 start
Greinke gave up one run on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS.
Greinke appeared to be on the ropes during a three-walk first inning, but Brett Gardner's bases-loaded walk with one out was the only run the Yankees could muster off of him. Greinke followed with a strikeout of Gary Sanchez to end the inning and was able to put up zeros for the next three innings. He left the game leading 3-1 with one out in the fifth after a D.J. LeMahieu single and an Aaron Judge walk. Greinke has fanned 16 in 14 postseason innings in 2019, but has allowed 20 baserunners and five home runs.
