Greinke wasn't available for the first two games of the ALDS, and he'll remain unavailable for Game 3 with the Astros carrying a 2-0 lead in the series. He threw after Game 2 on Tuesday, and the session went well, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Manager Dusty Baker declined to answer whether he could be available if the series advances past Wednesday, but it appears as though he's avoided a major injury for now.