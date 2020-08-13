Greinke (1-0) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings in a win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Greinke is finally in the win column after four starts. The Astros slow played Greinke out of the gates, but he seems to be nearly built up; the right-hander has progressed from 58 to 83 to 84 to now 94 pitches. Greinke's average fastball is still way down this season, but it does not seem to matter much as the 36-year-old is pitching to a 2.53 ERA. He gets the Rockies at home in the first of two projected starts next week.