Greinke (7-2) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday by giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Greinke held the Rangers to one run over five innings, but he loaded the bases in the sixth and watched two of the runners score after he was replaced by a reliever. Still, the veteran emerged with his fifth win over his past seven starts and extended to 12 his streak of yielding four or fewer earned runs. Greinke isn't striking out many batters this season -- his 6.5 K/9 is on pace for his lowest mark since 2005 -- but he has still managed to put together a respectable 3.74 ERA across 91.1 innings.