Astros' Zack Greinke: Officially reports to camp
Greinke reported to spring training Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Greinke reported late to camp as expected, but he is reportedly healthy and worked out Saturday. The right-hander could require some time to work with the team before being ready to compete in spring games, but it's unlikely that the veteran would face limitations going forward.
