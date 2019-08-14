Astros' Zack Greinke: Picks up second win with Astros
Greinke (12-4) allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory in the first game of a doubleheader against the White Sox on Tuesday.
Although he won in his Astros debut, his second outing went much smoother, and he picked up his 12th win of the season. Even though he allowed five runs in his first start with the Astros, Greinke owns a 3.00 ERA in his last six appearances. Overall, has a 3.08 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 158 innings this season. Greinke will make his next start Sunday at the Athletics.
