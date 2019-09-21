Greinke (17-5) allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four over five innings to pick up the win Friday against the Angels.

Greinke survived a resilient Angels' lineup to record his seventh win in nine starts as a member of the Astros. His effectiveness has dipped a bit since joining Houston, but the team with the third-most runs scored in MLB has averaged seven runs of support when Greinke starts. He'll make what is expected to be his final start of the regular season Wednesday in Seattle.