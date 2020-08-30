Greinke (2-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's despite battling a stiff neck throughout the day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and zero walks over five innings.

Houston had a backup option warming up before first pitch just in case, but Greinke was able to loosen up his neck while going through warmups. He still delivered 96 pitches, so he didn't appear to be on any workload restrictions even with the stiff neck. Greinke has a 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB through 40.1 innings, and it appears he'll be okay for his next turn through the rotation, though it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next few days.