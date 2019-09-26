Greinke (18-5) gave up two hits and one walk while striking out nine through 8.1 scoreless innings to record the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Greinke took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning before allowing two singles to end his electric performance. Greinke was dominant in all areas, registering 20 swinging strikes without allowing a three-ball count until the fifth inning. Greinke finishes the regular season with a 2.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 208.2 innings.