The Astros list Greinke (shoulder) as their probable starter for Monday's game against Cleveland, Ryan Herrera of MLB.com reports.

Houston excluded Greinke from the pitching schedule in their first series of the second half this weekend against the White Sox after he contended with right shoulder soreness during his final start before the All-Star break July 10 against the Yankees. After getting some extended rest and completing a bullpen session this weekend without issue, Greinke isn't expected to face any restrictions Monday as he returns to the mound. Greinke finished the first half with an 8-3 record, 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 6.6 K/9 over 19 starts.