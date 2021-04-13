Greinke (1-1) allowed six runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Tigers on Monday. He struck out two and walked three batters.

Greinke was not happy with his slider and even suggested to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he could table the pitch. "I don't ever want to throw it again after today," Greinke said. "It was bad." Opponents have hit close to .300 against his slider the past two years, so he may be on to something, but Greinke should not feel the need to tweak his formula too much. He had a 1.38 ERA in his first two starts of 2021. Up next is a road start in Seattle.