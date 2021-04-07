Greinke (1-0) did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's win over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across seven innings.

The 37-year-old looked solid once again, limiting the damage to a two-run home run off the bat of Mike Trout in the first inning. Greinke blanked the Astros over the next six innings, leaving the game with the score tied, 2-2. The right-hander was making his 461st career start, the most among active pitchers. In his Opening Day debut, Greinke tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks. He'll look to notch his 210th career win Monday against Detroit.