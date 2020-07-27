Greinke allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Greinke struggled in his first start of 2020, he picked up a no-decision in Sunday's high-scoring contest. The 36-year-old will be leaned on as one of the most proven arms in the rotation in the coming weeks with Justin Verlander (forearm) set to miss time. Greinke posted a 2.93 ERA and 0.98 ERA over 208.2 innings in 33 starts with the Diamondbacks and Astros last season. He'll attempt to turn things around on the road Saturday against the Angels.