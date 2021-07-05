Greinke allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over 7.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against Cleveland.

Greinke allowed two home runs but mostly dazzled Cleveland hitters, who swung-and-missed 17 times. They had just two hard-hit balls of the right-hander through seven innings, before Cleveland chased him in the eighth with a game-tying home run. Greinke, who is 6-1 with a 3.24 ERA over this last 10 starts, will get one more start before the All-Star break, expected to be Saturday at home against the Yankees.