Astros' Zack Greinke: Slated to start Tuesday
Greinke is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Greinke will make his first start for the Astros on Tuesday after being acquired from the Diamondbacks in a last-minute blockbuster deal Wednesday. The veteran right-hander owns a solid 2.90 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 135:21 K:BB in 146 innings this season.
More News
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Pitches well leading into trade•
-
Astros' Zack Greinke: Dealt to Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets no help from bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up five runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lined up to start series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...