Greinke will make his first start for the Astros on Tuesday after being acquired from the Diamondbacks in a last-minute blockbuster deal Wednesday. The veteran right-hander owns a solid 2.90 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 135:21 K:BB in 146 innings this season.