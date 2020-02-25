Astros' Zack Greinke: Spring debut coming Friday
Greinke is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday versus the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Greinke didn't report to camp until last weekend, but the veteran right-hander kept his arm conditioned on his own and won't find himself too far behind the Astros' other starting candidates as he gets added to the pitching schedule. The 36-year-old is notorious for pitching at lower-than-normal velocity in the spring, but Greinke's sterling track record provides little reason to doubt him finding a way to be effective once the season gets underway. After coming over in a mid-season trade with the Diamondbacks last July, Greinke went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB across 62.2 innings in his first 10 starts in Houston.
