Greinke will pitch Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader after Monday's matchup against the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Greinke won his Houston debut against the Rockies on Tuesday, but he'll have to wait another day before toeing the rubber again. He owns a 3.08 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 137:23 K:BB over 152 innings this season.