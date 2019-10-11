Greinke will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

The Astros could use Justin Verlander on short rest, but that didn't work out too well in the ALDS. Greinke is a more than capable alternative, though he didn't look good in his ALDS start against the Rays, allowing six runs in 3.2 innings in Game 3.