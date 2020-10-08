Greinke (arm) will start Game 4 of the ALDS against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Greinke closed the season poorly, posting a 6.07 ERA across his last five starts. He then was pulled after just four innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Twins and was later revealed to be battling arm soreness. He's evidently healthy enough to pitch, though whether or not he'll be able to pitch at his usual level or go deep into the game remain to be seen.