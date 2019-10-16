Greinke will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

A rainout pushed the game from Wednesday to Thursday, meaning the Astros won't have to use anyone other than their top three starters. Greinke has an 11:1 K:BB in 9.2 innings this postseason but has also allowed nine runs, including five homers.

