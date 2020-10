Greinke earned the win in Game 4 of the ALCS on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking just one.

Despite worries about arm issues throughout the postseason, Greinke did his job to help the Astros avoid a sweep Wednesday. He faced the minimum through three innings before allowing a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena in the fourth. The veteran now owns a 4.22 ERA in 19 career postseason starts.