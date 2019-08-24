Greinke (14-4) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Angels, allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out only one.

The right-hander was far from dominant, managing only six swinging strikes out of 96 pitches (63 total strikes) on the night, but he was able to avoid any serious damage despite all the balls in play. Greinke has yet to lose in an Astros uniform, going 4-0 in four starts, and he'll carry an overall 2.83 ERA and 150:28 K:BB through 171.2 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Rays.