Astros' Zack Greinke: Strikes out five in win
Greinke (15-5) gave up two hits and no walks while striking out five through six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.
It was nice to get 15 runs to support the cause, but Greinke cruised through six innings, throwing 73 pitches and only allowing two baserunners. The 35-year-old has a 2.99 ERA with 167 strikeouts through 30 starts this season. Greinke is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
