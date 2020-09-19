Greinke allowed three runs on six hits and struck out nine over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

All three runs against Greinke scored on Kole Calhoun's fourth-inning blast. Friday was Greinke's third straight start without a win, but his first in that span that wasn't a loss. The right-hander has a 3.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 62.1 innings across 11 starts. Greinke carries a 3-2 record into Wednesday's start versus the Mariners, which will likely be his last of the regular season.