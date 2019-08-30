Greinke did not factor into the decision against Tampa Bay on Thursday, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight.

After four consecutive victories to start his tenure with Houston, Greinke was touched up for five runs Thursday to walk away with a no-decision. Four of those runs were courtesy of Travis d'Arnaud, who sandwiched RBI singles in the second and sixth innings around a two-run homer in the fourth. Despite the rough outing, Greinke's eight strikeouts were the most he has posted since joining Houston and a vast improvement over the lone whiff he collected in his previous outing. The 35-year-old will carry an overall 2.99 ERA and 1.01 WHIP into his next scheduled start, at Milwaukee on Tuesday.