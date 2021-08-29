Greinke (11-5) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one across four innings, taking the loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Greinke tied his season-high six runs allowed in just four innings. He was relieved after allowing a leadoff home run in the fifth inning to DJ Peters. The 37-year-old had allowed six runs in 25 innings over his prior four starts. His ERA and WHIP rose to 3.66 and 1.15 in 159.2 innings this season. In contrast, his K/9 dropped to 6.2 after striking out just one against the Rangers.