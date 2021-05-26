Greinke (4-2) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

The right-hander faced off against the team with whom he pitched from 2013 to 2015 and was tagged for his second loss of the campaign. Greinke got through the first three innings unscathed before serving up a two-run homer to Justin Turner in the fourth frame. He yielded another pair of runs in the sixth as a result of two walks and two singles. Greinke has managed a 3.97 ERA this season and has posted a 53:14 K:BB across 65.2 innings. His next start is expected to come against Boston early next week.