Greinke didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles after giving up three earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings.

Facing the Orioles for his second straight start, Greinke was unable to come away with his third win in a row. Greinke ultimately exited with a 3-2 deficit after serving up a go-ahead, two-run home run to Ryan Mountcastle in the top of the fifth inning, but Houston tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to spare the right-hander his third loss of the season. Greinke finishes June with a 3-0 record, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 30 innings over his five starts.