Greinke threw 54 pitches before tiring in the fourth inning during Thursday's intrasquad game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It should be alarming that pitchers across the league are up to 70, 80, 90 pitches, but Greinke is stuck in the 50s. He'll have one more camp tuneup to build up his pitch count before the regular season, but the right-hander could be one of those pitchers not yet ready to get deep into a game. He admitted following the outing that he was not in midseason form. "Today, I really got tired in the last inning," Greinke said. "So next time we'll try for 75 [pitches] or so, but it's possible it will only be 60. Possible it will be 80. I don't know. I'm hoping for more than 50." This is why teams will carry up to 15 or 16 pitchers for the first two weeks of the season. Although Greinke's expected to serve as the Astros' No. 2 starter, his first start has yet to be determined.