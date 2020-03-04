Greinke hit 91 mph on the radar gun during Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He allowed two hits and struck out two over three shutout innings.

Greinke's fastball is up a few ticks from where it normally is this time of year. He chalked up the improved velocity to an offseason program in which he threw more and worked out less, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Greinke threw 38 pitches (27 strikes) and threw more in the bullpen following the game. He's allowed one unearned run through five spring innings.