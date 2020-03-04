Astros' Zack Greinke: Velo up this spring
Greinke hit 91 mph on the radar gun during Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He allowed two hits and struck out two over three shutout innings.
Greinke's fastball is up a few ticks from where it normally is this time of year. He chalked up the improved velocity to an offseason program in which he threw more and worked out less, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Greinke threw 38 pitches (27 strikes) and threw more in the bullpen following the game. He's allowed one unearned run through five spring innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...