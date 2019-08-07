Astros' Zack Greinke: Wins Astros debut
Greinke (11-4) picked up the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out two and walking two in the Astros' 11-6 victory.
Making his team debut, Greinke was having a solid outing, but he served up a three-run home run to Raimel Tapia in the sixth inning that gave him a lackluster final stat line by his standards. Still, he did enough to pick up his 11th win of the season thanks to his teammates providing him with a ton of run support -- something he's likely to continue benefiting from with the move to an Astros team with an excellent lineup. The veteran right-hander now sports a 3.08 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a 137:23 K:BB through 152 innings on the season.
