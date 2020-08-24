Greinke allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out four in the loss to San Diego. He did not factor in the decision.

Greinke held the Padres without a hit through three innings before they tagged him with three runs in a brutal fourth frame. San Diego didn't take the lead until an eighth-inning shot by Manny Machado, so Greinke will maintain his perfect 1-0 record. For the season, he owns a 2.29 ERA and 29:6 K:BB across 35.1 frames. The 36-year-old righty will take on the Athletics at home Friday.