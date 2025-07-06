Short went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Short garnered his second consecutive start at shortstop and made the most of it, notching his first three-hit performance since June 21, 2023 when he was a Tiger. The 30-year-old journeyman joined the Astros on July 2 after slashing .211/.356/.402 with 12 homers over 73 Triple-A games. Short will likely be in the mix for occasional appearances on the Houston infield while Jeremy Pena (rib), Brendan Rodgers (oblique) and Luis Guillorme (hamstring) all remain on the injured list.