Puk (biceps) was activated off the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Puk made just a single relief appearance this season before hitting the injured list in early April with a strained left biceps. He's made five rehab appearances for Las Vegas but hasn't been close to convincing, allowing eight runs in five innings of work while giving up three homers. He'll continue to try to sort himself out as a regular member of Las Vegas' roster for now, but his upside remains high if he can stay healthy and rediscover his stuff.