Puk (elbow), who's fired a combined two scoreless innings during which he's allowed no hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts in his last two rehab outings for Triple-A Las Vegas, could be activated at some point during the Athletics' upcoming homestand, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin confirmed that activating Puk will be a serious consideration beginning early next week. At the same time, the Oakland skipper concedes that the team's front office and medical staff must be in agreement on Puk's workload, and that at just 17 months removed from Tommy John surgery, he may not be able to pitch as frequently as other relievers. However, even in a restricted capacity, Puk may be able to serve as a more stable left-handed relief option than Wei-Chung Wang, who's now allowed 10 earned run over his last 14 appearances.