Puk (elbow) has fired two scoreless innings during his last two rehab outings for Triple-A Las Vegas, allowing no hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts, and he could be activated at some point during the Athletics' upcoming homestand, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin confirmed that activating Puk will be given serious consideration beginning early next week. At the same time, the Oakland skipper concedes that the team's front office and medical staff must be in agreement on Puk's workload and just 17 months removed from Tommy John surgery, he may not be able to pitch as frequently as other relievers. However, even in a restricted capacity, he may be able to serve as a more stable left-handed relief option than Wei-Chung Wang, who's now allowed 10 earned run over his last 14 appearances.