Athletics' A.J. Puk: Another impressive outing Friday
Puk fired three scoreless innings in Friday's 2-0 Cactus League win over the Brewers, allowing two walks and striking out two.
The towering lefty continues to push the envelope in a positive way, as he's now allowed just one unearned run on four hits and three walks over eight innings across three spring appearances. Puk is still considered a relative long shot to make the starting rotation, although manager Bob Melvin didn't completely rule out that possibility recently, either. Irrespective of whether he makes the Opening Day roster, Puk is undeniably making quite the impression on the coaching staff, especially after facing a Brewers lineup with plenty of regulars Friday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. "Using all four of his pitches, he keeps you off balance," manager Bob Melvin said. "I don't know what the [velocities] were on him today -- didn't look from the side as hard as maybe the last time out -- but he's got enough to keep you off balance. He pitched well again."
