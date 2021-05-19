Puk (biceps) will pitch an inning for Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics don't appear to be building Puk up for longer relief appearances, as his third rehab outing Thursday will be the same, one-inning length as the previous two. It's unclear whether Puk will require more rehab after Thursday or if he'll be ready for activation to the big-league roster.
