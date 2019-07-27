Athletics' A.J. Puk: Another solid rehab outing
Puk (elbow) was credited with the second win of his minor-league rehab assignment by firing a perfect fifth inning for Triple-A Las Vegas against El Paso on Friday. He recorded one strikeout.
The recovering southpaw now has victories in back-to-back appearances for the Aviators and has generated scoreless efforts in three of his last four outings overall. Puk is likely in line for another couple of turns with Las Vegas before getting summoned to the major-league bullpen at some point in early August.
